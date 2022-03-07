JONESBORO — A Blytheville man drowned Sunday afternoon in the swimming pool at the Fairview Inn, 3000 Apache Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police said Brandan Ross, 35, of the 100 block of Richmond Street, drowned at about 3:26 p.m. at the hotel.
In other police reports:
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone gained access to his bank account and made unauthorized withdrawals. He reported that $36,469.12 was taken.
Region’s Bank, 2400 East Highland Drive, told police someone attempted to deposit two fraudulent money orders at 2:36 p.m. Friday. The two money orders were for $940 each.
Jonesboro Cycle, 2800 Fair Park Blvd., reported a stolen motorcycle at 3 p.m. Friday. The 2020 Kawasaki is valued at $15,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her vehicle was broken into at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Commerce Drive. Stolen was her wallet containing credit cards.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that her ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot her in the head at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of East Johnson Avenue. The suspect is listed as a 24-year-old man.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she was physically assaulted Friday morning in the 2000 block of Amy Ann Street. She said a 31-year-old woman threatened her with a firearm.
The owner of JFG Farms, 635 Craighead Road 909, told sheriff’s deputies that a liquid fertilizer rig was stolen Friday morning. The rig is valued at $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.