JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces his fifth driving while intoxicated charge in less than 10 years.
Antonio Lamont Davis, 50, was arrested early Sunday after he tried to elude a patrol officer’s attempt to initiated a traffic stop, according to a probable cause affidavit. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, fleeing and reckless driving. Police learned his address and arrested him after he arrived, according to the affidavit.
Court documents show Davis has DWI convictions in 2013, 2014, 2016, and finally on Nov. 8, 2017.
A fifth DWI conviction is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling set bond at $5,000 on condition. Should he be able to make bond he would have to wear an electric monitor that can detect the presence of alcohol.
The judge also found probable cause for felony charges and set bond for the following:
James Robert Rouse, 32, of Jonesboro, theft by receiving of a vehicle, $7,500 bond.
Bessie Mae Smith, 26, Jonesboro, felony theft of a debit or credit card and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a debit card, $2,500 bond.
Caleb Justin Edwards, 18, Jonesboro, theft by receiving of a firearm, $2,500 bond.
Phillip T. Hanley, 58, Jonesboro, possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, $25,000 bond.
Tiffany Laneal Bova, 26, and Benton Wade Wilson, 53, both of Walnut Ridge, possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of hydrocodone, diazepam and Xanax with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, $3,500 and $7,500 respectively.
Earl Ray Hamby, 50, Waqlnut Ridge, possession of meth, $2,500 bond.
Casey Wayne Long, 33, Jonesboro, possession of drug paraphernalia, $3,500 bond.
Cody Andrew Jackson, age unavailable, possession of meth, $1,500 bond.
Jarquavious Isaiah Cain, 18, Jonesboro, felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $7,500 bond.
Thomas M. McPhink, 30, possession of a Schedule 3 narcotic (testosterone), $3,500 bond.
Calvin Brown, 33, Jonesboro, felony possessio of meth and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct, $20,000 bond.
David William Davis, 39, Flippin, possession of meth, $1,500 bond.
Andrea Nicole Massara, 40, Jonesboro, delivery of meth and distribution of narcotics near a school, $7,500 bond.
Angel E. Blakely, 26, Jonesboro, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 bond.
Joe Edward Beall, 49, Jonesboro, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, $5,000 bond.
Willie Roddie, 39, Jacksonville, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, $3,500 bond.
Ulisses Hernandez Avilia, 23, Jonesboro, possession of meth, $10,000.
