JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces his fifth driving while intoxicated charge in less than 10 years.

Antonio Lamont Davis, 50, was arrested early Sunday after he tried to elude a patrol officer’s attempt to initiated a traffic stop, according to a probable cause affidavit. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, fleeing and reckless driving. Police learned his address and arrested him after he arrived, according to the affidavit.

