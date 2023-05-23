JONESBORO — A man facing charges related to the theft of a Cadillac took issue with the claim that he ran a stop sign.

Appearing before Craighead County District Judge David Boling Monday, Bryan Wright, 19, of Jonesboro, listened as the judge read from a probable cause affidavit, accusing him of felony theft by receiving of a vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing, reckless driving, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

