JONESBORO — A man facing charges related to the theft of a Cadillac took issue with the claim that he ran a stop sign.
Appearing before Craighead County District Judge David Boling Monday, Bryan Wright, 19, of Jonesboro, listened as the judge read from a probable cause affidavit, accusing him of felony theft by receiving of a vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing, reckless driving, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
“I didn’t run a stop sign,” Wright told the judge.
“The stop sign is the least of your problems,” Boling responded.
According to the affidavit, Agent Evan Henry of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task force received an alert that the 2013 Cadillac CTS was seen in the area of Belt and Melrose streets at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Henry said the car was fleeing another officer when he spotted the vehicle speeding and running the stop sign. Henry said the driver, still speeding, pulled into a parking lot near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Russell Drive and crashed into a parked Lexus and into a wire fence.
The driver, later identified as Wright, got out of the Cadillac and started running, but Henry caught him after a short chase, police said.
Boling set bond at $75,000 and ordered him to appear June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The Cadillac had originally been reported stolen in Crittenden County.
In an unrelated case, the judge set bond at $5,000 for a woman who’s accused of bootlegging and illegal possession of pills.
Patrice Oliver, 33, said she had prescriptions for the hydrocodone, lortab and hydromorphone pills that police confiscated from her residence. Boling said she may have a defense for those potential charges, but noted there is no prescription for the party drug known as ecstasy.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to the residence in the 400 block of North Allis Street after receiving a citizen complaint about alcohol and narcotics being sold there. They found the pills and 87 cans of beer as well as bottles of gin and brandy.
Investigators also obtained security video from a neighboring residence that showed multiple individuals leaving Oliver’s residence carrying black bags full of what appeared to be cans of beer, according to the affidavit.
Oliver was ordered to appear June 27 in circuit court.
