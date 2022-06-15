JONESBORO — He’s served time in federal prison.
Now, Nathaniel Bradley is in extra trouble.
Bradley, 67, of Jonesboro, was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging him with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine to confidential informants.
On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Bradley with three more drug felonies following a search of his home in the 1600 block of West Nettleton Avenue.
According to an affidavit from the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, agents executed a search warrant and found 17 grams of meth, 14 ecstasy pills, two hydrocodone pills and two Alprazolam pills. In addition, the officers reported finding a digital scale with meth residue on it and a meth pipe.
Boling set bond at $150,000 and ordered Bradley to appear July 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Task force agents told the judge that Bradley was on federal parole, which was scheduled to end next week. Boling told Bradley he could potentially go back to a federal prison in addition to state charges.
Bradley was among eight people who appeared before the judge on drug-related felony cases Wednesday.
