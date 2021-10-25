PARAGOULD — A Paragould man in the Greene County Detention Center is facing a half-dozen felony sex charges.
Paragould police have arrested Andrew Kelly Shipman, 27, on charges of three counts of rape and one count each of internet stalking of a child, and computer exploitation of a child, all Class Y felonies; and one count of sexually grooming of a child, a Class D felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit sworn by Detective Cpl. Jacob Higdon, Shipman allegedly used social media between May 8 and Aug. 16 to contact a girl, whom he knew to be 13 years old, to meet him on multiple occasions for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse.
During those conversations, Shipman reportedly disseminated videos and pictures of sexually explicit conduct to her and requested videos and pictures of sexually explicit conduct from her.
On Oct. 19, an Arkansas State Police investigator from the Crimes Against Children Division interviewed the girl, now 14, in relation to the case. The victim reportedly disclosed multiple sexual acts that would constitute rape by the definition of the statute. The victim reportedly named Shipman as the perpetrator of the acts.
Shipman remained in the Greene County Detention Center on Monday on a $1 million cash-only bond, conditioned upon his having no contact with the alleged victim.
