PARAGOULD — A call about a shoplifter Friday at Walmart has a Greene County man facing a multitude of charges, according to Paragould police.
Jordan Thompson, 31, of Paragould was arrested July 14 after officers went to Walmart in the 2800 block of West Kingshighway about the shoplifting call.
Officers were able to find Thompson in the parking lot and asked him to go back to the store to talk about the issue.
“While the officer was gathering information, Jordan shoved the officer to the ground causing minor injury and fled from police. While fleeing from police, a civilian intervened and successfully detained Jordan until officers arrived. Jordan continued to resist officers in the parking lot until officers were able to gain control and effect the arrest,” police said in the affidavit.
Officers were then able to see the surveillance video from the store to find out what happened, police said.
“Surveillance video was obtained by Walmart’s APA (Asset Protection Associate), that shows Jordan walk out of Walmart with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Jordan then walks back into Walmart and attempts to walk out with another cart full of unpaid merchandise before he was stopped by Walmart employees,” the affidavit noted. “It was at this time that the officer contacted Jordan and he used physical force to flee from police. Walmart advised that the total amount of unpaid merchandise will be over a thousand dollars.”
Thompson was arrested on suspicion of robbery, battery-2nd degree, theft of property, resisting arrest and fleeing.
A $25,000 bond was set for Thompson, who is awaiting a court date in the case.
