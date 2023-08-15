JONESBORO — A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 25 years of suspended imposition of sentence Monday in the December 2022 shooting and robbery of a man in Jonesboro.
Devin Boren pleaded guilty on July 25 to the charges and Circuit Judge Scott Ellington imposed the sentence.
Boren and Tyrone Jackson, who pleaded guilty to the same charges in June, were accused of shooting Jaylon Selvy, 21, at the Exxon station at the corner of East Nettleton Avenue and South Caraway Road on Dec. 21 2022.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Selvy was inside the station and attempting to use the ATM when Jackson and Boren entered. Jackson walked up to Selvy and said something to him. As Selvy left the store, he was confronted by Jackson and Boren. Jackson pulled a pistol from his hoodie and hit Selvy in the head with it.
The victim tried to keep the gun away from him, the affidavit states. Boren repeatedly struck Selvy in the back and on his head. They separated and that’s when Jackson shot Selvy, the affidavit states. As Selvy crawled away, Jackson ran to the victim, with gun in hand, and stole belongings that the victim had on him.
Boren also ran over to Selvy, with a gun in his hand and then took off running, a separate probable cause affidavit by Detective Keri Varner stated.
Jackson was arrested after his mother picked him up from The Med in Memphis, where he was treated for injuries he suffered after he crashed a car in Cross County on Dec. 12 after fleeing from police, Cross County Sheriff David West said.
Boren was charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and aggravated assault in the incident. Ellington sentenced Boren to 200 days in jail with 200 days credited for the aggravated robbery charge. He also imposed a 20-year suspended imposition of sentence. For the first-degree battery charge, Ellington sentenced Boren to 10 years in prison and added an additional five-year imposition of sentence term. The aggravated assault charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.
Jackson pleaded guilty in June to aggravated robbery and first-degree battery. An aggravated assault charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 30 years of suspended imposition of sentence in June by Circuit Judge Randy Philhours. He must pay fines and fees of $840. Jackson was credited with 187 days in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.