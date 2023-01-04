JONESBORO — A Paragould man was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a family or household member Tuesday.
Special Judge David Goodson, a retired circuit judge from Paragould, found probable cause to charge Jasper Declayton Carter in the case, which dates from May 16, 2021, in Jonesboro.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton, police were called to the Super 8 motel in Jonesboro about a woman who came running to the front desk naked and beaten.
The victim told officers that her boyfriend, Jasper Carter, had been beating her all night and she was finally able to escape their room and run for help.
According to the affidavit, the woman had cuts and bruises and a laceration on her forehead. She said she had old cuts and bruises from previous beatings and scratches on her stomach where she said Carter had beat her with a belt.
She said Carter got angry the night before because she ordered a pizza and he began punching and kicking her. She said her face was beginning to swell and bruise and he told her to take a cold shower, the affidavit states. While she was in the shower, Carter would open the curtain and start punching her in the face and body.
She said Carter then began to beat her with a phone cord and other objects. He then wrapped a dog leash around her neck and choked her until she almost lost consciousness.
He told her he was going to walk the dog and if she called police or went for help he would kill her and her children, the affidavit states.
While he was walking to the dog, she ran to the front office and police were called.
The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment. The victim raised her shirt and showed large cuts and bruises from that night’s attack and previous ones, the affidavit said.
She told officers that a couple of weeks prior Carter beaten her and she ended up in the hospital with nine broken ribs. She also had a fractured hand where Carter had kicked her.
She told officers she was afraid Carter would kill her.
Goodson set Carter’s bond at $15,000 and issued a no-contact order for Carter and the victim.
Carter’s next court date is Feb. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
This wasn’t Carter’s first run in with the law.
According to Michigan court records, Carter was arrested in Cass County, Mich., on Dec. 23, 2011, and on Nov. 16, 2012 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on an armed robbery charge. He was released on Oct. 15, 2020.
He was arrested in Michigan on Feb. 3, 2022, on a charge of malicious destruction of fire or police property and sentenced to two years incarceration.
It’s unclear where Carter was arrested on Jan. 2. He is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center.
