JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man pleaded guilty Monday to rape and sexual indecency with a child.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Jeffery Borden, 65, to 15 years in prison and five years of suspended sentence. He was also fined $1,190.
On Oct. 5, 2020, two women contacted Jonesboro police and told them that Borden had taken their three daughters, ages 11, 12 and 14, to go and eat and then swim at the Fairview Inn on Oct. 4, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Bill Brown.
“The fourteen-year-old female stated that Borden picked her up with the other two juveniles in the vehicle and went to Red Lobster to eat and while there Borden ordered a Bud Light Tall and offered the juveniles a drink,” the affidavit reads. “The juvenile female then stated that they went to Target where Borden was buying the fourteen-year-old juvenile a bathing suit. The fourteen-year-old juvenile stated that Borden made her try the bathing suit on and show him what it looked liked. The fourteen-year-old juvenile told Borden that the fitting rooms were closed and he said that he would be on the lookout and to just go in and try the bathing suit on and show him. The fourteen-year-old juvenile said when she came out in the bathing suit Borden talked about how good she looked in it and while she was walking off said that he would like to turn her upside down and lick her like a popsicle.”
The affidavit states that Borden also bought the 14-year old juvenile a white bra and panties, a white unitard that buttons between the legs and a blue jean dress that buttons in the front, as well as makeup for the other juvenile females and a drinking card game.
The affidavit continues, “The juveniles stated that after they were finished swimming they went to Borden’s room and when they arrived Borden told the fourteen-year-old juvenile to put the unitard on and started to take video and photos of her wearing it. The fourteen-year-old juvenile stated that when he took the pictures he would focusing on her private area. The juvenile females stated that he took pictures of them in the swimming pool also.
“The juvenile females stated that when they were playing the card game it had sexual quotes in it and he would have them read it. ... The juvenile females stated that after the game Borden started to wrestle with them and during this time he put the fourteen-year old-juvenile between his legs and locked them around her waist.”
According to the affidavit, the fourteen-year-old juvenile said he then forced her legs apart and rubbed her both on top of and under her panties.
“The fourteen-year-old juvenile stated that she was able to pull away when he did this and then sat on the bed away from him. Borden then went behind the juvenile and put his hands on her shoulders and asked if she was ready for round two and she stated no.”
Both the 12-year-old and the 11-year-old also reported that Borden had touched them inappropriately on top of their clothes, according to the affidavit.
Borden was given credit for 579 days he has served in the Craighead County Detention Center.
