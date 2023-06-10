JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro man was charged Friday with attempted aggravated residential burglary, attempted aggravated robbery and committing a terroristic act following an incident on Thursday afternoon.
Robert Hayden Sanchez, of the 3900 block of Griffin Street, is accused of kicking in a door to an apartment in the 600 block of Gladiolus Street and trading gunfire with a resident there.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a female went to the apartment and knocked on the door, but the residents didn’t answer. The woman went to a vehicle in the parking lot and the victims said Sanchez got out of the vehicle with a handgun and went to the apartment door. Sanchez then kicked the door open, and he and the male victim in the apartment exchanged gunfire.
The male and female victims said Sanchez left, got into the vehicle with the woman and left the scene.
When the police arrived, they were able to get the license plate number from a camera and were able to speak to the woman whose name was on the registration. She said her daughter was using the vehicle that day. The daughter said her sister borrowed the vehicle.
Officers then went to the sister’s residence and talked to her and Sanchez. Sanchez admitted that he went to the apartment to confront the man, fight him and take his money, according to the affidavit. Sanchez admitted he kicked the door in and fired his handgun into the apartment.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Sanchez with the felonies.
He set his bond at $150,000 and issued a no-contact order.
Sanchez’s next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
