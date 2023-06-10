JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro man was charged Friday with attempted aggravated residential burglary, attempted aggravated robbery and committing a terroristic act following an incident on Thursday afternoon.

Robert Hayden Sanchez, of the 3900 block of Griffin Street, is accused of kicking in a door to an apartment in the 600 block of Gladiolus Street and trading gunfire with a resident there.