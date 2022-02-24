JONESBORO — A 30-year-old Jonesboro man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and received a 10-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty this week to two counts of video voyeurism.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Mendoza on Tuesday.
Oscar Antonio Mendoza was originally charged with 11 counts of video voyeurism for filming and taking photos of two juvenile girls at Michelle’s Boutique in March 2021.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Mendoza made suggestive comments to the girls and took photos and a video of the girls while they were in a changing room.
The two girls went to the police station to report the incident, and when Jonesboro Detective Adam Hampton went to the business, Michelle’s Boutique, Mendoza reportedly showed the investigator some photos he shot on his phone of one girl. In a probable cause affidavit, Hampton said he seized the phone and obtained a warrant to search its contents.
“I located the pictures he had taken of the two females and also there was video where he was putting his phone behind the curtain of the dressing room showing the girls naked and changing,” Hampton wrote. “The girls were unaware of him taking the videos.”
Another detective found video of not only the girls who had gone to police, but videos of other unsuspecting girls that were shot at other locations, according to the affidavit.
A judge ordered Mendoza, the boutique operator, held in lieu of a $150,000 cash-only bond after some juvenile girls accused him of touching them inappropriately, making sexual comments about their bodies and photographing them in a dressing room.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed nine counts of video voyeurism.
Mendoza must register as a sex offender and pay $790 in fines and fees.
