JONESBORO — A 24-year-old Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the Nov. 22, 2021, shooting death of his father.

Noah Nickerson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Craighead County Circuit Court in the death of his father, David Wayne Nickerson, 54, at their home on Stanley Road.

