JONESBORO — A 24-year-old Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the Nov. 22, 2021, shooting death of his father.
Noah Nickerson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Craighead County Circuit Court in the death of his father, David Wayne Nickerson, 54, at their home on Stanley Road.
Noah Nickerson was also given a five-year suspended sentence by Circuit Judge Randy Philhours.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were called to the 7800 block of Stanley Road about a shooting.
“Noah Nickerson had called 911 and told the operator that he had shot his father,” the affidavit states.
When officers and emergency medical technicians arrived the victim was sitting in a recliner with a gunshot wound to the head.
The following day during an interview at the Craighead County Detention Center Noah told investigators that the night of the shooting he had told his father he had been molested as a child by another family member.
According to the affidavit, Noah stated that he grabbed a gun and put it to his own head, but his father began telling him “Shoot me.”
“Noah stated that he pointed the firearm at his father and fired the gun,” the affidavit continues. “He stated the bullet struck his father in the head. Noah stated that he immediately began to render aid to his father and called 911.”
David Nickerson was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro and was later transported to The Med in Memphis, where he died several days later.
Noah Nickerson was originally charged with first-degree murder, but that charge was reduced to second-degree murder.
Defense attorney Matthew Lunde represented Nickerson at the trial. Charlene Davidson prosecuted the case for the state.
