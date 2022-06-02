JONESBORO — Roy James Nichols pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted first-degree murder in a September 2021 shooting that left a Jonesboro woman injured.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Nichols, 27, to 30 years in prison.
Nichols also received 10 and half years of suspended sentence for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a defaced firearm.
According to a probable cause affidavit on Sept. 26, 2021, Jonesboro police responded “to 3308 Sun Ave. in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located Racheal Morris, the victim, laying on the living room floor with a gun shot wound to the left side of her neck.
“Racheal was transported to a local hospital where she was able to advise an officer that Roy Nichols was the person who shot her. The wound on the left side of her neck appeared to be at a downward angle toward her heart.
“Racheal was flown from (NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital) to a hospital in Memphis due to the severity and location of the injury. Roy Nichols is currently listed as a parole absconder and has a previous charge for possession of a firearm by certain persons.”
In October 2017, Nichols was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In 2017, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening against Nichols.
In 2019, Nichols was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a defaced firearm, according to court records.
Nichols was arrested in January 2021 on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jonesboro police. He was released on a $7,500 bond.
On Aug. 1, Jonesboro police listed Nichols as a suspect in a third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member for an incident in the 3300 block of Sun Avenue. The police report said he hit the 27-year-old female victim and threatened her with a firearm.
On Aug. 9, Jonesboro police listed Nichols as a suspect in a domestic battery complaint alleging that he slapped the same victim.
