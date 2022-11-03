JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Zarkeem R. Jefferson, 27, was accused in the shooting death of Robert Hayes, 21, on April 23, 2021, in the 300 block of North Caraway Road.
He was originally charged with first-degree murder.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Jonesboro police responded to ... shots fired and that a male had been shot. Upon their arrival, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the side, and the suspect had fled the scene. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at (St. Bernards Medical Center).
“Zarkeem Jefferson was identified as the suspect that shot the victim after a verbal exchange between the two in the parking lot and breezeway where the victim was shot trying to get back to his apartment.”
A jury trial had been scheduled for this week in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Besides his prison sentence, Jefferson must pay $1,690 in fines and fees.
He received credit for one year in jail.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Jefferson on Friday.
