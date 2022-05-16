JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler gave a Jonesboro man a $35,000 bond after finding probable cause to charge him with first-degree terroristic threatening and assault on a family or household member.
Stan McDaniel, 57, was arrested Sunday after his girlfriend said she and McDaniel got into an argument and she called her mother to pick her up in the 5900 block of Dalton Farmer Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.
While on the phone with her mother, the victim said McDaniel began to squeeze her head. The victim told her mother to call the police. McDaniel said if she did, he was going to chop the victim’s head off, the affidavit stated.
When officers asked if she was in fear of McDaniel seriously hurting her, she stated “yes because he has broken her nose in the past.”
Fowler issued a no-contact order between McDaniel and the victim.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Misty Franklin, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and expired tags; $1,500 bond.
Aquinas Starks, 35, of West Memphis, with second-degree forgery; $15,000 bond.
Samantha Jones, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Crystal Tidwell, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; $105,000 bond.
Tony Wheeler, 50, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $30,000 bond.
James Covington, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation; $1,500.
Matthew Taylor, 24, of Jonesboro, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams and felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Frank Simpson, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Jordan Eanes, 26, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $35,000 bond.
Michael McQuay, 54, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and aggravated assault on a family or household member; $15,000 bond and a no-contact order between McQuay and the victim.
Kenneth Anderson, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
April Travis, 42, of Williford, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Elizabeth Wooldridge, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Alice Canales-Estridge, 39, of North Little Rock, with first-degree terroristic threatening, and misdemeanor fleeing and disorderly conduct; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order between her and the victim.
Marcus Walker, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $105,000 bond.
Aubrey Brown, 33, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $75,000 bond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.