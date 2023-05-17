JONESBORO — A Forrest City man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday by Circuit Judge Scott Ellington after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matters depicting child pornography.
Brenton Gibson, 38, was also given 15 years of suspended imposition of sentence. Prosecutors dropped an additional 28 counts against Gibson as part of a plea deal.
On Dec. 8, 2020, while conducting a search warrant on Gibson’s Blue Nokia phone, more than 300 child exploitation images and videos were located. In the images and video it shows the nude juveniles, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Gibson’s cellphone was seized during an arrest, according to the probable cause affidavit. In each video and image, juveniles were nude with their genitalia exposed and participating in sexual acts.
Gibson was released from jail in late November 2020 after he was suspected in a car reported stolen from Fletcher Dodge, records show. He was apprehended Dec. 8, 2020, and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center for the explicit images.
