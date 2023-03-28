JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with rape and probation violation.
Leone Norise, 59, is accused of raping a 34-year-old woman early Sunday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Jeremy Wheeler of the Jonesboro Police Department.
“I was at my apartment where I live as the Security Officer for the area,” Wheeler wrote. “I was woken to screaming and a loud commotion coming from just north of my apartment. I then went outside and could hear more screaming. I then contacted dispatch and advised them what I was hearing and had them send patrol officers to the area.
“I then drove to the area and could see the victim standing outside yelling … She said that she had been drinking with several people the night before. She had gone to sleep in the living room next to her boyfriend. She was then woken up early that morning with someone between her legs. She had believed it was her boyfriend.”
She reported that when she reached over and found her boyfriend still asleep next to her she looked down and realized Norise was performing oral sex on her.
She said she “yelled and pushed him off of her and he went back to another couch and went to sleep,” the affidavit continued. “She then became very upset and went outside until officers made contact with her.”
Halsey found probable cause to charge Norise with rape and with probation violation in a separate case.
Norise was given a $50,000 bond in the rape case and a court date of May 26 at the Craighead County Courthouse. He was given a $20,000 bond in the probation violation case. He will appear in circuit court on April 26 on that count.
