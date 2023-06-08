JONESBORO — A Paragould man was charged with rape and trafficking of a person Wednesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him.
Both charges are Class Y felonies, punishable by 10-40 years to life in prison.
Mario T. Brown, 42, of the 800 block of Ninth Avenue, was given a $500,000 bond. His next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Last week Allen K. Oliver, 34, of the 800 block of North 10th Street, was charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at least 12 times, according a probable cause affidavit, which stated he would make her have sex for drugs.
The girl was interviewed on April 21. She said Oliver’s drug supplier, Brown, would also rape her for drugs at a hotel in Paragould.
“The juvenile stated that the Hotel was the Super 8 room in Paragould. The juvenile stated (the man) would rape her and she would tell him to stop but he would not,” the affidavit states. “The juvenile stated that the next morning (the man) left and when she went to leave he told her to put the drugs in the drawer and he would pick them up later. I was able to go to the Super 8 Motel in Paragould and get a receipt for the room number that was rented to a (redacted) on March 13th.”
The room was found to have been rented by Brown.
Oliver was released from the Craighead County Detention Center after posting 10 percent of a $250,000 bond.
Brown has a lengthy arrest record.
In March, Brown was charged in Greene County with two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.
In a court document, prosecutors said Brown had previously been convicted of more than five felony counts and asked that he be considered a habitual offender.
A judge there gave Brown a $50,000 cash-only bond.
His court date in that case is August of this year.
In December 2022, Brown was charged in Greene County with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was given a $5,000 bond in that case.
His court date in that case is also in August.
Simultaneous possession leads to charges
In a separate case, Fowler found probable cause to charge Raymond W. Holder, 49, of the 200 block of West Nettleton Avenue, with three felonies and one misdemeanor.
Holder was arrested early Tuesday following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit, when a Jonesboro police officer attempted to pull Holder over, Holder immediately turned into a street to avoid the officer.
A K9 search of Holder’s vehicle yielded a half gram of cocaine, two grams of marijuana, two ecstasy pills and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Holder is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a Class Y felony, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Fowler set Holder’s bond at $150,000. His next court date is July 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
