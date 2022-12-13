JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man appeared in district court, via video, on Monday after he was accused of witness bribery, felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
Airreo Johnson, 29, of the 500 block of Roseclair Street, is facing a first-degree battery charge in the Oct. 19, 2019, shooting in the 300 block of State Street in which Aaron Hall suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson is also accused to killing a dog during the shooting.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours set a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Johnson walked out of court during his trial at the end of November. He is also accused of going by a witness’ residence and offering to buy items for her if she would change her testimony.
District Judge Tommy Fowler issued Philhours’ bond and Johnson has two court dates in Craighead County Circuit Court. Two charges will be heard on Dec. 28 for the failure to appear and probation violation. His court date for the witness bribery charge will be on Jan. 18.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
John Garner, 55, of Jonesboro, with failure to register as a sex offender/doesn’t comply; $35,000 bond.
Franklin Wright, 36, of Bay, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation and prohibited driving; $50,000 bond.
Kylan Dodson, 19, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $225,000 bond.
Gary Loven, 72, no address given, with first-degree criminal mischief; $50,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Dale Brookreson, 46, of Jonesboro, with aggravated robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance; $153,500 total bonds.
