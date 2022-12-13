JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man appeared in district court, via video, on Monday after he was accused of witness bribery, felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.

Airreo Johnson, 29, of the 500 block of Roseclair Street, is facing a first-degree battery charge in the Oct. 19, 2019, shooting in the 300 block of State Street in which Aaron Hall suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson is also accused to killing a dog during the shooting.