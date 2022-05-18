JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced a Jonesboro man on Monday to five years in prison with six years of suspended sentence for a December 2020 shooting of his roommate.
Thomas Deshawn Rogers, 26, pleaded guilty to shooting Dennis Horner in the stomach on Dec. 5, 2020, in a dispute over stolen goods from residential burglaries. Rogers pleaded guilty to first-degree battery and two counts of residential burglary.
According to a probable cause affidavit: “Jonesboro police responded to 2506 Westacre Drive in regards to shots fired and a male being shot. Upon their arrival a male was found … shot and Rogers was at the residence as well as he lives there.
“During the investigation of the evidence at the scene it was determined that the victim was shot inside the residence. There was a loaded firearm hid in a chair in Rogers’ bedroom that appeared to be the same caliber as the bullet located in the residence. There was also a spent shell casing on Rogers’ bed. According to the victim and Rogers, they were the only two at the residence.
“A search of the residence found there were numerous stolen items from residential burglaries that had also occurred on this date. It is deemed that the victim and Rogers got into a verbal dispute over the stolen property in the house and during this time Rogers shot the victim.”
