MARKED TREE — Mike Clancy Crockett, 57, of Marked Tree was arrested Monday night after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death, Police Chief Chris Madden said Tuesday.
Brittany Crockett, 33, was stabbed several times during a domestic dispute at Gary and Pecan streets at about 8:50 p.m. Brittany Crockett was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where she later died from the injuries she suffered, Madden said.
Mike Crockett, who Madden reported fled the scene, is being held on a suicide watch at the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing, possibly today.
Crockett faces charges of first-degree murder, felony tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of prosecution.
Madden said this was the first murder committed in Marked Tree this year, but noted that Mike Crockett is related to Marked Tree resident Ebony Crockett, who was shot and killed June 3 at the Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Miss.
Ebony Crockett was slain by a fired Amazon employee Corey Brewer, 45, of Memphis, authorities said. Brewer had been stalking her and waited until she left work before shooting her, authorities said.
