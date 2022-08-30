MARKED TREE — Mike Clancy Crockett, 57, of Marked Tree was arrested Monday night after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death, Police Chief Chris Madden said Tuesday.

Brittany Crockett, 33, was stabbed several times during a domestic dispute at Gary and Pecan streets at about 8:50 p.m. Brittany Crockett was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where she later died from the injuries she suffered, Madden said.