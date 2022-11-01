JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested Jeremy Wells, 40, of the 3000 block of Apache Drive, on Tuesday morning.
Wells is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
He is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
- A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday night that her vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of South Gee Street. The 2008 Mercury Mountaineer is valued at $8,000.
- A 62-year-old Black Rock man told police Monday evening that someone entered the company building in the 2900 block of East Parker Road and used the company gas card for personal use. The card had $6,080.46 in purchases on it.
- A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that his 35-year-old girlfriend accessed his bank account and withdrew $1,500 from it.
- A 70-year-old Monette man told Craighead County sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning that someone stole 1,500 feet of pivot wire from his field on Craighead Road 505. The wire is valued at $5,000.
