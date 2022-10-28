JONESBORO — A homeless man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Christopher Halfacre, 51, whose last known address was in Bay, was arrested by Jonesboro police officer Logan Mason at the intersection of Bridge and Front streets.
A 36-year-old woman told police that Halfacre reached into her pants and rubbed her vagina after being repeatedly told to stop.
Halfacre had tin foil with methamphetamine in it at the time of his arrest.
He is also being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and an out-of-town warrant.
Halfacre, who is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center, will face a judge today in probable cause hearings.
This wasn’t Halfacre’s first brush with the law.
On Sept. 7, Halfacre was charged in Poinsett County District Court in Trumann with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and refusal to be fingerprinted. He was arrested on Aug. 24. Halfacre was released on a $1,500 bond.
On Oct. 20, an arrest warrant was issued for failure to appear.
On Oct. 2, 2019, Halfacre pleaded guilty in Poinsett County District Court to possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to pay fines. He was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.