A Sept. 29 arraignment date has been set after the arrest of a man on suspicion of rape and sexual assault-2nd degree involving a child, according to Paragould police.
Jose Juan Rodriguez Cruz, 41, of Paragould, was arrested Aug. 19 after an investigation by Paragould police and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children unit.
Cruz was being held Wednesday without bond in connection with the case, authorities said.
Paragould police said in a probable cause affidavit that the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a report Aug. 16 about the 12-year-old victim.
The 12-year-old was interviewed Aug. 17 and gave details about sexual abuse at a Paragould home involving “an adult male.”
The 12-year-old also told police the abuse started when the victim was 10 and continued until January 2022, Paragould police said.
Police also interviewed an adult witness, who said they were told about the abuse in June 2022. The witness said once she was told about the abuse, she made sure the victim was never alone with Cruz.
Paragould police also said they were unable to verify Cruz’s identity or citizenship as of Wednesday afternoon.
Cruz appeared before Circuit Judge Randy Philhours, who set the September court date.
