A Paragould man was arrested June 11 on suspicion of rape after police first investigated a report of a juvenile runaway in the city, authorities said Monday.
Erguin Velasquez-Flores, 44, of Paragould, was being held Monday in the Greene County Jail on the rape charge.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Paragould police investigated the case and the juvenile was found June 11.
The juvenile also told police that she had sex with Velasquez-Flores the night before, authorities said. Police said the juvenile was interviewed, gave details about the incident and that authorities got a warrant and searched a house, finding several pieces of evidence in the case.
A judge ordered Velasquez-Flores to be held without bond in the case and to have no contact with the victim, police said.
Velasquez-Flores is awaiting a first appearance in circuit court.
