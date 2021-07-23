JONESBORO — A Paragould man posted a $1,000 bond Friday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with aggravated assault.
Jeremy Grooms, 42, of 376 Greene 841 Road, was arrested Thursday after the victim said Grooms struck him with his vehicle. The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center after complaining about pain in his left knee.
In other JPD reports:
Police were called to the VFW Post, 300 N. Airport Road, Thursday evening after the commander of the post said a 43-year-old man fired a gunshot that struck the west wall of the building.
A woman told police someone shot at a home Thursday in the 300 block of Alpine Street.
A Jonesboro man and woman were arrested Thursday after the woman said the man hit her, causing injury, and she was in possession of marijuana.
Heather Ellis, 30, of 107 W. Nettleton Ave., was arrested after acting suspicious at Craighead Forest Park, according to police. She had bruises on several places on her body. Zannarius Johnson, 30, of the same address, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic battering and misdemeanor kidnapping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.