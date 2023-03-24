JONESBORO — A Trumann man is expected to appear in court today to answer to charges related to a shooting early Thursday in Brookland.
Jonesboro police and Craighead County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Tewon Jeremie Anthony, 34, during a traffic stop shortly before 5:30 a.m. on East Highland Drive, near Great Dane Drive, according to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.
Detective Dustin Norwood of the Brookland Police Department said his department received a report of a man firing shots at two people outside a residence on Brookland Street.
The two victims were not injured. They identified their attacker and described the vehicle he was driving, Norwood said.
Anthony is awaiting a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. today.
“He’s going to have several, several charges through the Brookland Police Department and also through the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office stemming from their stop,” Norwood told The Sun.
Information on the sheriff’s online jail log indicates Anthony faces drug-related charges in addition to the incident at Brookland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.