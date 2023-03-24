JONESBORO — A Trumann man is expected to appear in court today to answer to charges related to a shooting early Thursday in Brookland.

Jonesboro police and Craighead County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Tewon Jeremie Anthony, 34, during a traffic stop shortly before 5:30 a.m. on East Highland Drive, near Great Dane Drive, according to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report.

