JONESBORO — A federal grand jury has indicted a Jonesboro man on a charge that he planned to illegally distribute fentanyl.
Jonesboro police arrested Laquinton Lauderdale, 26, May 2 following a traffic stop. Lauderdale was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for illegal window tint.
“Laquinton Lauderdale was sitting in the front passenger seat and Investigator (Tanner) Huff could smell the odor of marijuana in the vehicle,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Investigator Huff searched the vehicle and behind the glove compartment found a bag with 1,802 suspected fentanyl pills.”
Police said Lauderdale confessed that the pills belonged to him.
Lauderdale was among 19 people who had been indicted in 2019 on federal drug charges related to distribution of marijuana. Court records show he was sentenced to time served in December 2021, plus three years of supervised release.
Following his arrest in May, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. sentenced Lauderdale to an additional one year in federal prison for the previous offense.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on his new charge next Thursday in Jonesboro.
If convicted on the new charge, Lauderdale could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.
Sun Staff Writer Joe Schratz contributed to this report.
