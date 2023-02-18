JONESBORO — One man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings Thursday night in the apartments at 3700 Kristi Lake Drive, near Harrisburg Road, according to the Jonesboro police.
Tyrese Rogers, 19, died of a gunshot wound after being shot behind the apartment complex and falling out of a car speeding out of the parking lot, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
The two other gunshot victims were Kedaireous Brimlett, 18, of Blytheville, and a 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age.
Brimlett suffered multiple gunshots and a possible broken arm, according to the police report.
The wounded were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, the report said.
She said the initial call to dispatch came at 7:59 p.m. from someone who heard six or seven gunshots.
The driver of the car stopped at the Gladiola Express Exxon station, 3511 Harrisburg Road, where he went into the store bleeding from a gunshot wound, Smith said.
One person was initially detained as a person of interest but was released, Smith said.
According to a police report, a black Taurus Armas handgun, listed as being owned by the 16-year-old, was seized, as were 12 9 mm bullets.
Smith said this was the second murder in Jonesboro during 2023, with the first remaining unsolved.
In the first murder, CrimeStoppers has offered a $1,000 cash reward, along with the Jonesboro Police Department, in identifying one or more suspects in this case. Anyone with information regarding this case can send Jonesboro police a message or call CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-STOP. Tips can remain completely anonymous.
John Odoms Jr., 48, of the 2400 block of Skyline Point, died Jan. 19.
Odoms was found lying in a drive way with a gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 17 in the 700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.