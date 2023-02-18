JONESBORO — One man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings Thursday night in the apartments at 3700 Kristi Lake Drive, near Harrisburg Road, according to the Jonesboro police.

Tyrese Rogers, 19, died of a gunshot wound after being shot behind the apartment complex and falling out of a car speeding out of the parking lot, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.