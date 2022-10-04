JONESBORO — A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Saturday morning that he was struck in the head and robbed late Friday night at the intersection of South Culberhouse and West Washington Avenue.
The victim suffered a minor cut to his head. His wallet containing $512 and a debit card was stolen.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her rented vehicle was stolen and wrecked during a pursuit with law enforcement on Sunday evening from the 1700 block of Scenic Road. According to a Jonesboro police report, the earliest date of the theft was July 2 and the latest date was Sunday. The vehicle was recovered on Interstate 30 on July 8.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that his vehicle was stolen from the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard. The 2005 Dodge Ram is valued at $10,000.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Sunday morning that her boyfriend forced his way into her home, assaulted her and destroyed her cell phone in the 3600 block of Lakewood Drive. The phone is valued at $1,000.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Sunday morning that someone fired a gun at two residences in the 2400 block of Court Road. Windows and walls of the residences were struck, according to police. A vehicle was also struck by several gunshots.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that her vehicle was broken into in the 700 block of Odell Trail and items were taken. Stolen was a purse containing $1,300 in cash and gift cards worth several hundred dollars.
A 51-year-old England, Ark., woman told police Saturday night that her vehicle was broken into in the 2700 block of East Johnson Avenue and her purse was stolen. The victim said the purse, valued at $400, contained $130 in cash and credit cards, one of which was used to attempt to purchase $404 at the Walmart on Highland Drive.
An employee at Super 8 Motel, 2500 S. Caraway Road, told police Saturday afternoon that someone stole the bank account number and used it to make fraudulent transactions. The three transactions totaled $3,618.80.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that his motorcycle was stolen from the 100 block of Willow Creek Lane. The 2008 Yamaha is valued at $2,000.
An 80-year-old Jonesboro woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that someone stole her vehicle in the 300 block of Craighead Road 797 in Brookland. The 2000 Toyota Camry is valued at $4,000.
