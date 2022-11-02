JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces trafficking of a controlled substance charges after a September arrest in Craighead County following a traffic stop.
Bobby Barker, 59, was pulled over by Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner on Arkansas 226 near U.S. 67 on Sept. 18.
A K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in Barber’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded more than 6,060 grams of methamphetamine and $1,994 in cash.
After obtaining a search warrant for Barber’s address in the 1400 block of Oakhurst Drive the next day, police found 2,276 grams of suspected meth and $120,203 in cash that was inside a safe in Barber’s bedroom.
The total amount of meth seized exceeded 18 pounds.
Police also found a meth pipe, marijuana and digital scales inside of the residence.
On Monday, prosecutors filed the trafficking a controlled substance charge, a Class Y felony, and a felony possession of drug paraphernalia charge against Barber.
Barber pleaded guilty in September 2010 to possession with the intent to manufacture meth and received 18 months of probation, according to court records.
In February 2010, Barber pleaded guilty to criminal attempt and prosecutors dropped several drug charges against him. He received 60 months of probation.
If Barber is convicted he would forfeit the cash seized, according to Chad Henson, commander of the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force.
