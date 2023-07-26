JONESBORO — A 19-year-old Jonesboro man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree battery, aggravated robbery and robbery in the Dec. 11, 2022, shooting and robbery at a Jonesboro gas station.

Devin Boren, then-18, was charged in the case along with Tyrone Jackson, who was also 18 at the time of the crime.

