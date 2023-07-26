JONESBORO — A 19-year-old Jonesboro man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree battery, aggravated robbery and robbery in the Dec. 11, 2022, shooting and robbery at a Jonesboro gas station.
Devin Boren, then-18, was charged in the case along with Tyrone Jackson, who was also 18 at the time of the crime.
In December, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jackson, of Jonesboro, with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony, first-degree battery, a Class B felony, and aggravated assault, a Class D felony, in connection with the case.
Jackson was accused of shooting Jaylon Selvy, 21, at the Exxon station at the corner of East Nettleton Avenue and South Caraway Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Selvy was inside the station and attempting to use the ATM when Jackson and Boren entered. Jackson walked up to Selvy and said something to him. As Selvy left the store, he was confronted by Jackson and Boren. Jackson pulled a pistol from his hoodie and hit Selvy in the head with it.
The victim tried to keep the gun away from him, the affidavit states. Boren repeatedly struck Selvy in the back and on his head. They separated and that’s when Jackson shot Selvy, the affidavit states. As Selvy crawled away, Jackson ran to the victim, with gun in hand, and stole belongings that the victim had on him.
Boren also ran over to Selvy, with a gun in his hand and then took off running, a separate probable cause affidavit by Detective Keri Varner stated.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors are seeking a 10-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, with a 35-year suspended imposition of sentence.
For the aggravated robbery, prosecutors are asking for 200 days in the Department of Corrections with credit for 200 days in the Craighead County Detention Center.
He must pay $1,530 in fines and fees.
Boren’s sentencing by Circuit Judge Scott Ellington is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Jackson was arrested after his mother picked him up from The Med in Memphis, where he was treated for injuries he suffered after he crashed a car in Cross County on Dec. 12 after fleeing from police, Cross County Sheriff David West said at the time.
Jackson pleaded guilty in June to aggravated robbery and first-degree battery. An aggravated assault charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 30 years of suspended imposition of sentence in June by Circuit Judge Randy Philhours.
He must pay fines and fees of $840. Jackson was credited with 187 days in jail.
