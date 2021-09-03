JONESBORO — A Paragould man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August in the Jan. 13, 2020, shooting death of Michael Dewayne Nix, according to court documents.
Benjamin Kade Davis, 34, had originally been charged with first-degree murder. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.
As part of his plea deal, Davis agreed to testify against two others charged in Nix’s death, Daniel Mangrum and Kevin Dale Brady, both of Jonesboro.
The other two, Brittany Goodman, of Paragould, and Ashley Hamilton, of Jonesboro, were charged in the case.
Goodman pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension or prosecution in June 2020 and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Hamilton also pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension or prosecution in June 2020 and was sentenced to three years in prison.
According to previous Paxton Media reports, Goodman and Mangrum had told Detective Lt. Zakkery Crocker of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that Brady had shot the 33-year-old Nix earlier on Jan. 13 and that Nix had died as a result.
A reinterview of Mangrum and Goodman by Arkansas State Police agents reportedly indicated that they were present at the residence of Davis between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., when Brady allegedly sprayed Nix and Hamilton with wasp spray and then pulled out a handgun.
Brady then reportedly fired one shot into the floor, a second through a window and then stepped toward Nix, shooting him in the top of the head.
Before the shooting, Brady reportedly told Davis and Mangrum to contact Hamilton via text message to come to the residence so Brady could commit battery and possibly aggravated assault on her. Brady’s alleged reason to do so was in retaliation for her having allegedly stolen money from him while he was asleep at an unknown time and place.
Both Davis and Mangrum allegedly did as instructed. Hamilton, accompanied by Nix in his vehicle, arrived at Davis’ residence, where the murder took place.
Affidavits indicate that Goodman and Hamilton failed to report the murder promptly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.