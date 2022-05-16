JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested Friday night after police said he used the 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving to ram a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 30-year-old Bono woman at the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, according to a Jonesboro police report.
A 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were in the woman’s vehicle.
No one was injured.
Police arrested Jairo Adolfo Garza, 32, of the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree criminal mischief and a failure to appear warrant.
Garza is being held on a $35,000 bond at the Craighead County Detention Center.
In other JPD reports;
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 2200 block of Race Street and stole cash. Taken was $2,000 in bills.
A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday evening after police said he pushed a 20-year-old woman and physically assaulted a 44-year-old man and threatened to kill him in the 1000 block of Belt Street. The teen is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and third-degree assault on a family or household member.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday evening that someone broke into her residence in the 900 block of Warner Avenue while she was in jail in Hot Springs. Taken were a television and gaming devices valued at $3,255.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.