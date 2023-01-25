JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man received a $75,000 bond on Tuesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with several crimes.
Fredreico Walton, 27, is charged with theft by receiving of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearms assault on a household member in the third-degree and resisting arrest.
Fowler also found probable cause to charge:
Pedro Ballin, 48, of Monette, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Jereamie Farris, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear, probation violation and leaving the scene of an accident; $25,000 bond.
Joseph Brock, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less that 2 grams; $15,000 bond.
Kimberly Braswell, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $100,000 bond.
Reginald Lewis, 54, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $150,000 bond.
Alvin Baker, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $100,000 bond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.