JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was sentenced to one year and a day in a federal prison on Thursday in cases that are intertwined with other local cases.

Roger Dale Winneberger III, 31, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a firearms dealer in 2020. In exchange for his plea, two other charges accusing him of buying firearms on behalf of a convicted felon were dropped.

inman@jonesborosun.com