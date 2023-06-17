JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was sentenced to one year and a day in a federal prison on Thursday in cases that are intertwined with other local cases.
Roger Dale Winneberger III, 31, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a firearms dealer in 2020. In exchange for his plea, two other charges accusing him of buying firearms on behalf of a convicted felon were dropped.
That felon, Eiichi Moore, 45, of Trumann, was sentenced last November to 20 years in a federal prison for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, assaulting a federal officer and being in possession of a firearm.
Winneberger’s sentence is to run concurrently with a sentence for providing false statements to federal court officials. According to court documents, Winneberger testified under oath that, on March 15, 2021 he was not contacted by the identified victim in the rape case pending against him and that he had no contact of any kind with the victim before attempting suicide. He said his suicide attempt was unrelated to the rape charges and was coincidental in timing.
Winneberger ultimately pleaded guilty in January in Greene County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 and was sentenced to five years in prison, with an additional 10 years suspended.
Winneberger also received 10 years of probation in May 2022, to the felony theft of cell phones. He was ordered to pay $47,643.53 in restitution.
As part of his federal sentence, Winneberger was assigned to the federal prison in Colorado that has a special unit for veterans. He must participate in mental health counseling during incarceration, as well as educational and vocational programs.
