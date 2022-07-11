JONESBORO — The past year has been a busy time for one Jonesboro man.
Charles Michael Cooper, 62, of the 2500 block of Ecumenical Drive, has been arrested 10 times since May 25, 2021, according Jonesboro police reports. Two arrests were for misdemeanor failure to appear; the other eight arrests were for possession of meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and other offenses.
Most recently, police arrested Cooper on Friday after he fled in a vehicle from police after he made a turn without using his signal. While fleeing, police said Cooper threw a shaving kit out of his car. An officer retrieved the kit which contained 0.3 grams of suspected meth, a syringe containing liquid meth and 11 more syringes.
On Monday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Cooper with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor fleeing and failure to use a turn signal.
Noting the number of Cooper’s arrests, Fowler set his bond at $50,000.
Other arrests of Cooper in the past year include:
June 3: Possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
May 30: Possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 18: Possession of meth or cocaine less than 22 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe).
Dec. 30, 2021: Misdemeanor failure to appear.
Dec. 22, 2021: Possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and tampering with physical evidence.
Dec. 7, 2021: Misdemeanor failure to appear.
Nov. 22, 2021: Possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe). It was this arrest where police said Coleman was trying to sell drugs to residents at the Salvation Army, 800 Cate Ave. He was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. after a report of a man trying to sell a controlled substance at the Salvation Army. Officers recovered three hypodermic needles with one syringe which tested positive for meth.
Sept. 25, 2021: Possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tampering.
Aug 25, 2021: Possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 25, 2021: Misdemeanor failure to appear.
According to court records, Cooper successfully completed Drug Court in October 2016 and had a case against him dismissed.
