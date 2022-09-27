JONESBORO — A 73-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning that someone enter his residence in the 1900 block of Mitzi Lane and stole eight firearms, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The firearms’ value is listed at a total of $3,410.
JONESBORO — A 73-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning that someone enter his residence in the 1900 block of Mitzi Lane and stole eight firearms, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The firearms’ value is listed at a total of $3,410.
The victim reported an AR-15 stolen from his residence in May and another firearm stolen in March.
In a separate incident, police arrested James Anthony Covington, 29, of the 3400 block of Dayton Avenue, on Friday night after police said he hit a 28-year-old woman and threatened to kill a police officer and her family in the 1300 block of Falls Street, according to a police report.
Covington is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on charges of terroristic threatening with a $15,000 bond.
In other police reports:
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported the theft of steel materials from Southern Cast Products in the 5700 block of Krueger Drive on Friday morning. The value of the items is listed at $25,000.
Police arrested Rolando Iraheta, 27, of the 1200 block of Haltom Street, early Sunday morning at the intersection of South Culberhouse Street and West Cherry Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday afternoon that someone broke into his vehicle in the 3100 block of Colony Drive and stole stereo equipment and a battery. The total value of the items taken is listed at $3,110.
A 35-year-old Paragould woman told Jonesboro police that she took her vehicle to a shop in the 3200 block of Shelby Drive in March 2021 and has been given the runaround by the owner. The woman has reported the vehicle as stolen and said she paid $1,010 for a part for the vehicle.
Firestone Complete Auto Care, 2106 Wilkins Ave., told police Friday afternoon that someone bought 20 tires with an unauthorized credit card. The total valued of the tires is $7,515.
Bulls Wholesale, 3621 Stadium Blvd., told police Friday morning that someone took a vehicle for a test drive and never returned it. The 2015 Ford Focus is valued at $4,000.
