JONESBORO — A 20-year-old Jonesboro man was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night by four males in the 1800 block of Self Circle, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report said the victim was robbed of a gold chain valued at $120, an iPhone valued at $800 and $30 in cash.
In a separate incident, Arkansas State Police released a report of a fatal wreck that occurred on Sunday on Arkansas 18 east of Darr Road.
Grant Keith Dreiling, 22, of Jonesboro, was killed when the 2010 Toyota he was driving was struck head-on by a 2008 Ford which pulled onto the highway from a private drive.
The driver of the Ford, Guillermo Norterto, 28, of Jonesboro, and a minor who was a passenger, were both injured and taken to St. Bernards Medical Center.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that his vehicle was entered in the 200 block of North Howard Street and items were stolen. Taken were a Taurus .40-caliber handgun valued at $500, a camo jacket valued at $200 and a pair of waders valued at $200.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Friday morning that a GPS was stolen from his John Deere tractor in the 1800 block of Craighead Road 664. The value of the GPS is $4,500.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was stolen early Friday morning from the intersection of Burke Avenue and South Main Street. The 2015 Volkswagen GTI is valued at $9,500.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas reported Friday morning that someone cut off the catalytic converter from its Ford F-550 delivery truck at 3414 One Place. The converter is valued at $1,000.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that someone broke into a residence in the 2400 block of High Street and stole items. Taken were two exterior windows valued at $300 and a credit card that belonged to the victim’s deceased mother.
