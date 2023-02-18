JONESBORO — A 66-year-old Jonesboro man was stabbed in the hand Wednesday by a suspect who was inside a boat at his residence in the 300 block of State Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The assault occurred at about 6:50 p.m. The victim suffered two lacerations to his right thumb.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday night that an unknown suspect fired into an apartment in the 900 block of Belt Street with several children inside. No one was injured, the report said.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that someone broken into her vehicle in the 1000 block of North Main Street and stole a handgun. The 9 mm Taurus is valued at $200.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 2100 block of Alex Drive and stole her wallet containing credit cards.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon after police said he entered a residence in the 600 block of Marshall Street and stole a television, sanitary gloves and Taser cartridges. The boy also had 7.2 grams of marijuana in his possession, police said.
Police arrested Marcus Warren, 52, of the 300 block of Thompson Street, Luxora, and Zackary Huckabee, 21, of the 1800 block of Self Circle, on Thursday night after executing a search warrant on Huckabee’s residence. The two are being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.
