JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man told police early Tuesday morning that someone shot the driver’s side door of his Dodge Challenger as he was driving at the intersection of Kathleen Street and Morton Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The 31-year-old man was not injured in the shooting.
Damage to the door is estimated at $500.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman, who lives in the 400 block of Silverstone Drive, told police Monday morning that someone stole money through her CashApp. The victim said $5,000 was taken from her account.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone broke into her vehicle and stole items in the 900 block of Scott Street. Taken were a $150 backpack, a $100 wallet and credit and debit cards.
The owner of Dacus Fence Co. reported Monday morning in the 2700 block of North Church Street that someone created a fraudulent check from the company and tried to cash it in Lepanto. The check was for $841.76.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 900 block of Scott Street and took items. Stolen were Apple Airpods valued at $200 and a purse valued at $50.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 1000 block of Arrowhead Farm Road told police Monday morning he was paid for merchandise with two counterfeit $100 bills.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone used her debit card to make a $20.66 purchase at the Gee Street Market, 520 S. Gee. St.
