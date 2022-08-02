JONESBORO — A 32-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone fired multiple gunshots at his vehicle while he was inside of it in the 300 block of Cedar Heights Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Two vehicles were struck in the shooting, the report said.
The report states that the second victim’s vehicle, a 2006 Honda Civic, had a bullet hole in the windshield, the front driver’s side window was shattered by the impact of a bullet, the driver’s side mirror had a bullet hole through its center and the roof of the Civic had a bullet hole in it.
The second victim is a woman between the ages of 18-23, according to the report.
Police found 13 shell casings at the scene.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday evening that someone entered her vehicle in the 1100 block of Hester Street and stole her husband’s firearm. The 9 mm handgun is valued at $300.
A 61-year-old Bono woman told police someone broke into a home she owns in the 3500 block of Kristal Drive and stole items. Taken were a charcoal grill valued at $800, a deep freezer valued at $300, an oxygen machine valued at $500 and copper wiring valued at $2,000.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 600 block of Southwest Drive and took items. Stolen were four pool cues valued at $1,500 and a wrestling bag containing boots and a vest valued at $1,700.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon a metal door to a shed was cut open and oil heaters valued at $400 were taken from the 800 block of Warren Street.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that the battery of a box truck was stolen and a window was broken in the 100 block of South Fisher Street. The total value of the items is listed at $420.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone set fire to his vehicle in the 4800 block of Mitchell Drive. The 2008 Cadillac is valued at $1,000. The Jonesboro fire marshal’s office is investigating the arson.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone broke into his residence and shed in the 400 block of McClure Street and stole tools. The total amount of items taken is listed at $1,180.
