JONESBORO — A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday that a handgun was stolen from his vehicle after it was towed last year to the 1100 block of East Johnson Avenue.
He said the Ruger .45-caliber gun is valued at $500.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Kenneth Lee Wilson, 46, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 327, on Monday morning in the 1200 block of Warren Street. Wilson is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana.
Police arrested Julianna Konesni, 37, of the 2400 block of Court Street, on Monday afternoon at her residence. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his 1995 Mercury Marquis was stolen Monday from his residence in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons. The vehicle is valued at $2,000.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that someone used a cash app to withdraw money from her bank account. The amount of cash was $3,437.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone kicked in her back door and stole items in the 900 block of Belt Street. Taken were an Xbox and a jar of coins with a total value of $350.
A 69-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was broken into Monday evening in the 300 block of East Street. Taken were $50 in cash, CDs valued at $100, a computer valued at $750 and prescription eyeglasses valued at $450.
