JONESBORO — A 36-year-old Hoxie man reported to Jonesboro police Wednesday that someone fired two shots at him in the 2400 block of Industrial Drive.
The victim told police he was working behind a building when he started to hear gunfire.
He said one round struck the ground in front of him and a second round hit a trash container behind him.
No arrests have been made.
In other police reports:
Two Jonesboro men were arrested early Thursday in the 3900 block of South Caraway Road. Police made a probation search of the vehicle that Tobias Williams was driving. Williams, 25, of 704 Marshall St., and Tryvon Adams. 21, of 1409 Angelus St., were arrested. They are being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Poinsett County law enforcement arrested Preston Wayne Carter, 37, of Trumann, on Wednesday on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, rape, aggravated assault on a family member. He is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center.
A 28-year-old woman reported Wednesday that a 13-year-old girl had been raped multiple times between March 2017 and recently. The suspect is listed as a male between the ages of 20-30.
Jonesboro police arrested Leola Brodie, 42, of 305 Melrose St., on Wednesday morning after a 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police she tried to run him over with her vehicle in the 1900 block of East Johnson Avenue. Brodie is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Jonesboro police arrested two men Wednesday after a probation search at 1021 Sandino Drive. Naje Williams, 23, of 1021 Sandino Drive, and Shamar Jones, 21, of Chicago, are being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, hindering apprehension or prosecution and possession of marijuana.
Jonesboro police arrested Robert Randle, 38, of 48 N. Rogers St., early Thursday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Sun Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard. Randle is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
