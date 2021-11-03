JONESBORO — A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police that when he pulled into his driveway Tuesday morning a man parked next door pointed a gun at him.
The incident occurred in the 4900 block of East Highland Park Circle.
The victim said when he got out of his car, the suspect yelled something at him and when the victim turned around, he saw the suspect pointing a gun at him.
The victim said he then began running away and cutting through yards to attempt to get away.
In other JPD reports:
A 71-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday that someone broke into her home in the 300 block of South Nisbett Street and stole two firearms. The firearms were valued at $600,
The Rock of NEA church, 4318 E. Johnson Ave., reported Tuesday afternoon that a catalytic converter was stolen from a church bus. The value was estimated at $1,800.
Police arrested Jimmy Simmons, 58, of 908 Warner Ave., on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Nisbett Street and West Jefferson Avenue, after a traffic stop. Simmons is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no motorcycle endorsement.
CityYouth Ministries, 118 Burke Ave., reported Tuesday afternoon that someone cut a catalytic converter off a van. The converter was valued at $1,100.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Wednesday that a 17-year-old female threatened to shoot and kill her in the 1100 block of Walker Place.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that a 38-year-old man called him and threatened to shoot him and his family. The victim lives in the 2300 block of North Church Street.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday night that a 31-year-old man threatened her with a gun and told her he was going to kill her. The incident happened on Mary Jane Drive.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman and her roommate reported Tuesday night that two males walked into their house in the 2200 block of Bridger Road with a gun, asked where the safe was and threatened them with a gun.
