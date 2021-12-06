CRAIGHEAD COUNTY — Southridge volunteer firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside a burning house Monday morning, Matt Sandy, the department’s chief said.
The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Arkansas 163, just a few yards south of the department’s North station.
“Firefighters removed the victim and checked for vitals and immediately began lifesaving procedures until EMS arrived,” Sandy told The Sun.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. He was said to be in critical condition.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Sheriff Justin Rolland said two criminal investigators have been assigned to work with Southridge firefighters to determine the cause of the blaze.
“Right now, investigators are trying to find out the source and point of origin of the fire,” Rolland said late Monday.
Authorities declined to identify the victim until family members could be notified.
