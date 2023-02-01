JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday night that he was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle, wallet and cell phone, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
At about 7:42 p.m., officer Lane Cohn was sent to the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard about stolen property. He was informed by dispatch that the call was actually an armed robbery and that a vehicle had been stolen.
“When making contact with (the victim, he) advised me that he had just pulled into the parking lot … when two young ... males in black hoodies and dark clothing and face coverings approached him asking to use his cell phone to call someone, Cohn wrote in his report.
“... (The victim) let the individuals use his phone when the other pulled a black handgun and started yelling profanity at him, taking his phone, wallet, keys and leaving in his vehicle.”
Cohn was able to locate the victim’s phone using his find my iPhone and gave the location to dispatch.
Officer Joseph Lane located the vehicle that was in the road on Landsbrook Drive and Summit Cove.
“Neighbors stated that there were four male subjects wearing face masks with guns that got out of the car,” Lane wrote. “They stated the subjects ran away from the car going north.”
Due to the sleet on the ground, a K9 unit was unable to follow the tracks, and the suspects weren’t apprehended.
In a separate JPD reports, a 35-year-old woman told police Monday evening that a 16-year-old girl was raped by a 15- to 19-year-old male at an undisclosed location.
The victim said the suspect also cut her left leg with his keys.
No other information was released.
In other JPD reports:
A 71-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that she was scammed out of $17,000 in a bitcoin scheme at her residence in the 5900 block of Rees Road by a man she never met.
A 10-year-old boy was assaulted at Jonesboro Health and Wellness magnet school Monday afternoon, according to Brenna Anthony, assistant principal at the school, 1001 Rosemond Ave. The boy suffered minor bruising and scrapes from two male, ages 26 and 24, the police report said.
A Jonesboro couple was arrested Monday night following a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Vine Street, Jonesboro police said. A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested after the altercation became physical, police said.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone stole a credit card and made fraudulent purchases in the 2600 block of Stadium Boulevard. The purchases amounted to $279.
The manager of Advanced Auto, 240 E. Highland Drive, told police Monday morning that someone made fraudulent purchases of more than $3,000 from the business.
A 42-year-old Bay man was arrested following a probation search of his hotel room at the Haven Inn, 3006 S. Caraway Road, on Monday morning. The suspect is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of prohibited weapons (brass knuckles).
A 40-year-old and a 24-year-old Jonesboro man and woman were arrested Monday at their home in the 800 block of Creath Avenue. The pair is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Monday afternoon following a probation search of his residence in the 700 block of Kimberly Drive. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested a 26-year-old and a 32-year-old Jonesboro woman Monday evening following a traffic stop at the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard. A search of the vehicle resulted in meth or cocaine greater that 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, a revocation of probation warrant and a felony warrant.
