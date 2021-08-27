JONESBORO — An 18-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Friday morning that two teenagers pointed a gun at him and stole a rifle from him.
The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of High Street. Police arrested the two teens, both age 16, on suspicion of aggravated robbery
In other Jonesboro Police Department reports:
A 34-year-old social worker from Jonesboro told police someone broke into her vehicle while she was seeing a client in the 300 block of State Street at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Stolen was a Glock handgun.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police that his 2010 Dodge Charger was stolen Thursday night at the Gee Street Market, 520 S. Gee St.
