JONESBORO — A 26-year-old man told police Monday afternoon that he was injected with a drug by a suspect in the area of Gee Street and sexually assaulted.
The victim said the assault occurred near the intersection of Highland Drive and South Main Street.
The suspect could face charges of rape, introducing a controlled substance into another’s body and kidnapping.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police arrested Joe Andrew Doss, 48, of the 2700 block of Krystal Drive, and Adriun Morgan, 18, of the 800 block of Richsmith Lane, on Monday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of High and Manila streets. Doss is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and furnishing prohibited articles. Morgan is being held on possession of marijuana and furnishing prohibited articles.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Tuesday morning and items were stolen in the 900 block of Links Circle. Taken were a 9 mm Sccy handgun valued at $400, an Iphone Pro Max valued at $1,100 and an Apple watch valued at $300.
Someone broke into a trailer Monday in the 300 block of Southwest Drive and stole Persian rugs, according to police. The value of the rugs is listed at $6,500.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that someone cut a lock and stole items from a storage unit in the 3100 block of Mead Drive. The total value of items taken is $2,716.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.