JONESBORO — A 49-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Tuesday morning that he was robbed at gunpoint outside of his residence in the 2000 block of Belt Street.
He told police the suspect stole clothing, a back pack and $10 in cash.
Police said no suspects have been arrested.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a 57-year-old male pried open her back door and tried to steal her laptop computer before striking her and fleeing at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of State Street. The suspect hasn’t been arrested, police said.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro man reported a burglary Monday night in the 3900 block of Race Street. He said the 28-year-old female suspect damaged or stole items with a total value of $1,100.
Police arrested Allen Daniels, 42, of 1002 Cartwright St., on Monday evening in the 2900 block of Kazi Street after a report of a disturbance. Daniels was being held Tuesday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out-of-town warrant.
Police arrested James Richard Conrad, 35, of 1906 West Matthews Ave., on Monday evening at the intersection of North Church and West Alpine streets after a traffic stop. Conrad was being held Tuesday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, no proof of liability insurance, fictitious tags and contempt of court.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police that someone entered his vehicle Monday in the 1600 block of Broadmoor Road and stole a Kahr CW40 firearm. The gun is valued at $400.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported a 36-year-old woman shattered her sliding glass door and assaulted her with a piece of lumber early Friday in 1800 block of Self Circle. The victim suffered lacerations to her upper left forehead and upper left arm. She was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment, the police report said.
Police arrested Laneshia S. Williams, 36, of 920 Belt St., shortly after noon Monday after a 23-year-old woman told police Williams had broken windows at her residence and broke the windshield of her vehicle in the 3100 block of Parkwood Road. Williams was being held Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief, aggravated assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage only, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
